Brooklyn man, 44, fatally shot outside his 11th-floor apartment; ‘We don’t know who did this,’ says his mother

A Brooklyn father died Friday after he was gunned down in his apartment building, police and the victim’s family said.

Cops found the 44-year-old man about 5:35 p.m. in a hallway on the 11th floor of a building in the Ebbets Field Apartments at 1680 Bedford Ave. near Montgomery St. in Crown Heights, officials said.

The victim, identified by family as Dwayne “Dino” Stoute, was shot in the head and arm.

“He got shot in the stairway,” Stoute’s mother, Sandra Gibson said. “He was hit in the head.”

Stoute collapsed in front of the elevators just steps from his apartment.

“We don’t know who did this,” Gibson said through tears. “He’s a good son. He’s a very caring, loving son. He always took care of his sisters and me.”

Stoute had a 7-year-old daughter, his grief-stricken mother said.

“She doesn’t know yet what happened,” Gibson said. “She’s too young.”

Police searched for the shooter on Friday night.