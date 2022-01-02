Brooklyn man arrested for fatal stabbing of woman outside her Long Island home

A Brooklyn man has been arrested for the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old woman outside her Long Island home, police said Sunday.

Suspect Kisjonne Campbell-Anderson, 24, got into an argument with victim Michaelle Jaccis outside her West Babylon home about 1:40 p.m. Saturday, Suffolk County police said.

The argument turned physical and Campbell-Anderson allegedly stabbed Jaccis, cops said. Medics took her to a nearby hospital but she couldn’t be saved.

A cop quickly nabbed Campbell-Anderson nearby the Chelsea Ave. crime scene. Police said the victim and suspect knew each other but did not provide details on the nature of their relationship.

Campbell-Anderson, whose address is listed as the Greenpoint YMCA,, faces murder charges and is expected to be arraigned in Suffolk County Criminal Court in Islip Sunday.