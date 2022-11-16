Brooklyn man busted for killing mom in her Long Island home, cops say

A Brooklyn man has been arrested for killing his mother in her Long Island home, police said.

Suffolk County Police responding to a 911 call from a Deer Park home about 7 a.m. Wednesday found Gabriel Cabral standing outside the house, covered in his mother’s blood, cops said.

Police went into the ground floor apartment of a two family home on W. 23rd St. and found Cabral’s 54-year-old mother dead from multiple stab wounds, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said at a press conference.

His mother’s face was also covered in blood and the kitchen of the Long Island apartment had been ransacked, Harrison said.

The mother’s name was not immediately disclosed.

Cabral showed up at his mother’s apartment Tuesday night, cops said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the violence. There hadn’t been any reports of domestic arguments between the mother and son before, Harrison noted.

Charges against Cabral were pending Wednesday.