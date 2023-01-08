Brooklyn man charged with manslaughter in girlfriend’s death claims he pushed her after she stabbed him

A man charged with killing his girlfriend in her Brooklyn home told police he “pushed her” after she “stabbed him,” court records show.

A judge ordered Noel Hogans, 62, held without bail at his arraignment Saturday in Brooklyn Criminal Court.

Hogans is charged with second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide for the death of his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Karen Barnes, a former public relations executive.

The suspect called a friend at about 7:55 p.m. on Wednesday, telling them his girlfriend was dead. Hogans’ friend called police.

When police arrived at Barnes’ apartment on E. Fifth St. near Ditmas Ave. in Kensington, they found her body on the floor near the kitchen.

Hogans locked himself in a bedroom. When he finally emerged, he had a knife wound on his chest. He stated, “She stabbed me, so I pushed her,” says a criminal complaint.

The doctor who conducted Barnes’ autopsy said her injuries were “consistent with a push or fall,” and noted she remained alive for several hours after she fell, the criminal complaint shows.

But despite her severe injuries, police had no record of any 911 calls from her home, the complaint says.

After he was placed in custody, Hogans was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was treated for the deep cut. He also underwent a psychological evaluation.

He is set to return to court Tuesday.