Brooklyn man charged with murder in stabbing of his elderly parents

The son of an elderly couple stabbed to death in their Brooklyn home has been charged with murder, police said Monday.

Meyer Sperber, 48, is charged with murder and weapon possession in the Saturday evening double killing on a typically quiet Borough Park block.

Cops responded to a 5:20 p.m. 911 call for an assault at the family’s apartment building on 45th Street near 12th Ave.

When officers got there, Hatzolah medics were in the process of rushing Jacob Sperber and his wife, Rachel Sperber, both 75, to nearby Maimonides Medical Center with numerous stab wounds. They could not be saved.

Their son barricaded himself in the apartment for more than an hour before surrendering, police said.

Neighbors mourned the well-liked victims and said their block is quiet and crime-free.

“They were special people,” neighbor Schmiel Weiss said of the Sperbers. “It’s unfortunate that this is how their life had to end, but we don’t know God’s plans.”

“I feel like this is a real real big tragedy. This never happens here,” said a 17-year-old neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous. “I was shocked. We are all in big shock.”

It wasn’t clear what sparked the bloodshed. Police said the suspect has no prior arrests.