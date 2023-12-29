Brooklyn man charged with violent rape and robbery of massage parlor worker

A Brooklyn man was charged with the violent rape of a 49-year-old woman as he and a knife-wielding accomplice robbed the massage parlor where she worked, prosecutors said Friday.

Mohammed Izzeddin, 22, was arraigned at Kings County Criminal Court and charged with stealing money from a Sunset Park massage parlor and forcing himself on one of the workers when she took too long to hand over the cash.

“If you do not give me the money I am going to rape you,” Izzeddin allegedly told the victim repeatedly before following through on his threat, according to prosecutors.

As Assistant District Attorney David Ingle described horrifying details of how Mohammed Izzeddin allegedly choked, hit and then raped the victim, his sobbing mother fell over in her seat in the courtroom.

Ingle said Izzeddin and another man entered the spa where the victim worked, near the corner of 59th St. and Ninth Ave., last Saturday evening.

Security cameras spotted him on his phone in front of the massage parlor while he was waiting to be buzzed in, the prosecutor said.

Once inside, he demanded money from three workers inside of the spa. The other man with him, who has not yet been apprehended by police, brandished a knife.

“The defendant asks the complaining witness where the money is,” Ingle said. “He begins to drag the complaining witness by her hair. The defendant says to the complaining witness, in some substance, if you do not give me the money I am going to rape you.”

Izzeddin then allegedly grabbed the woman and pushed her into a massage room, again threatening rape if she did not hand over money.

He placed her hands around her throat, choked her, and then hit her multiple times. He told her to get a condom and then forced himself on her.

On his way out, he took $160 from the woman and $1,800 more from the other workers.

Cops said Izzeddin and the other man ran off afterwards to Izzeddin’s Bay Ridge home. He was arrested on Thursday.

“I didn’t rape her!” Izzeddin shouted as he was led from the NYPD’s 66th Precinct stationhouse. “It’s a prostitution spot!”

“While at the precinct, the defendant admitted to being at the scene of the robbery … the robbery was the other’s idea, the defendant denied any sexual assault,” Ingle said.

His mother, a Syrian refugee, declined to comment as she left the courthouse. During the arraignment, she put her head in her hands, crying and shaking.

Emily Davis, Izzeddin’s attorney, said that Izzeddin denies all charges against him, and nodded to his mother’s support of him and status as a single mom and Syrian refugee when asking the judge for a lower bail amount.

“Mrs. Izzeddin came as soon as I called her to support her son,” Davis said.

Izzeddin, who appeared in court handcuffed and wearing a gray hoodie and brown pants, remained stoic throughout the proceeding.

He remains in custody until the $15,000 cash bail amount can be met. Izzeddin’s next court date is Jan. 3.