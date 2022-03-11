Brooklyn man chased, shot dead in Crown Heights bodega

A 30-year-old Brooklyn man was chased into a Crown Heights bodega and shot dead in a hail of high-caliber bullets, police said Friday.

The gunman got away, leaving behind eight 40-caliber shell casings in the Deli & Grocery bodega on St. John’s Place near Troy Ave.

The shooting happened just after 11:20 p.m. Thursday, police said.

The victim, Adiyb Ramkisoon, was seen running into the bodega, followed closely by the suspect, who then opened fire. He was gunned down less than a block away from his apartment building on Troy Ave.

Medics rushed Ramkisoon to Kings County Hospital but he could not be saved.

Police said it is not yet clear what sparked the shooting.