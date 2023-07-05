Brooklyn man cuffed in Pennsylvania for brutal murder of homeless man in Queens

Cops cuffed a Brooklyn man in Pennsylvania for ruthlessly beating a homeless man with a metal rod and crushing him to death with his car outside a Queens scrap yard earlier this year, police said Wednesday.

Angeles Araujo, 28, was extradited to the city and charged at the 110th Precinct stationhouse with murder and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the merciless killing of 33-year-old Jose Guadalupe in February, according to cops.

Araujo was arguing with Guadalupe outside the 127th St. junkyard where he sometimes worked near 35th Ave. when the suspect snatched the metal bar and started swinging, police said.

The Brooklyn man allegedly thrashed Guadalupe savagely before hopping in his car and reversing into the helpless victim numerous times.

Guadalupe managed to crawl into a trailer where he’d been living amid the scrapyards and auto shops on the corner of 127th St. and 35th Ave., just a block away from Citi Field, according to law enforcement.

The homeless man’s body was discovered a little after noon on Feb. 21. He was dead by the time police and paramedics arrived.

Araujo fled to Pennsylvania in the wake of the heinous killing. Detectives tracked him down to a relative’s house, where he was arrested ahead of his extradition back to Queens, cops said.