Brooklyn man dies days after being punched to ground in road rage clash, death deemed homicide

A 56-year-old man died days after being knocked to the ground with a punch during a Brooklyn road rage clash — and his death has been deemed a homicide, police said Thursday.

The victim got into an argument with another driver near Schenectady and East New York Aves. in East Flatbush about 11:20 a.m. June 8, cops said.

The enraged victim got out of his vehicle and damaged the other driver’s mirror by slamming it with a stick, according to police. The other driver responded by punching the victim in the face before driving off.

When police got to the scene the victim was laying on the ground conscious and alert but with a head injury.

Medics took him in stable condition to Kings County Hospital but his condition worsened and he died there eight days later on June 16. The city medical examiner has classified his death as a homicide.

On Monday, cops arrested Dexter Alexander at his home a half-mile from the scene of the clash and charged him with assault and menacing.

Alexander, 31, was arraigned in Brooklyn Criminal Court and released without bail. He has no prior arrest record, cops said.

So-called one-punch homicides don’t typically result in murder charges but the incident is still being investigated.