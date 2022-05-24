Brooklyn man who dodged murder rap in killing of sex worker will be tried again

A Brooklyn man acquitted of murdering a woman who worked for him as a prostitute will be tried again for the crime — this time facing more evidence that will hopefully land him behind bars for life, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Somorie Moses, 45, a convicted sex offender, was charged Tuesday with running a sex trafficking ring in which he used threats and horrific acts of violence to force at least eight women and girls to continue doing sex work.

Federal prosecutors say they also have evidence from two new witnesses that Moses confessed to the killing and dismemberment of Leondra Foster on Jan. 12., 2017.

At trial in state court, Moses was acquitted in 2019 of the top count of murder. A jury found him guilty of criminally negligent homicide, as well as chopping up Foster’s corpse and disposing of her body. Prosecutors maintain that Moses beat Foster to death and then cut her into nine pieces — the culmination of years of assaults and threats.

Investigators discovered the dead woman’s severed head in the freezer at his Flatbush apartment .

Testifying in his own defense, Moses admitted to hacking up the 32-year-old’s body, but denied committing the murder.

While state prosecutors at Moses’s 2019 trial said he forced Foster into sex work, the nine-count federal indictment unsealed against him Tuesday alleged a more sprawling pattern of abuse. Moses pimped out women and girls whom he manipulated into trusting him through “false promises of love, marriage and a better life,” prosecutors said.

“For over a decade, the defendant forced women and girls, including minors, into prostitution for his benefit in Brooklyn and Queens, and used extreme physical and sexual violence to ensure compliance with his orders,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Tanya Hajjar in court papers calling for Moses to be held in jail before trial. “In January 2017, the defendant beat one of his victims, Leondra Foster, until she died.”

Moses’ arrest in the federal case comes just a day before he is eligible to be released from state prison, where he was serving a four to eight years for his role in Foster’s death.

The accused sex trafficker spent about 15 years running his sex ring, raping and beating women who worked for him into submission and even forcing his victims to get his name, “Somorie,” tattooed on their bodies, prosecutors said.

Foster’s left foot had Moses’s name tattooed on it.

Attempts to disobey the pimp were met with ruthless violence, prosecutors said. Moses allegedly Tased one victim who tried to stop working as a prostitute for him until she agreed to get back to work.

He slashed another victim with a razor blade, then poured lemon juice on her wounds, the feds claim. He even put a shotgun in the mouth of another victim and said he’d kill her and her child when she said she was going to stop working as a prostitute, according to the feds.

Moses was arraigned in Brooklyn Federal Court Tuesday and ordered held without bail after pleading not guilty. He faces life in prison if convicted in the case.

His defense attorney, Michael Hueston, declined to comment.