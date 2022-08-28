Brooklyn man fatally shot in lobby of Brooklyn NYCHA complex, second slay in same lobby in 2 weeks

A 51-year-old man was shot to death in the lobby of a troubled Brooklyn NYCHA complex — just two weeks after another fatal shooting in the same entryway, cops said Sunday.

The victim was shot multiple times in the chest inside the lobby of the Linden Houses building on Wortman Ave. near Van Siclen Ave. in East New York about 7:40 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The wounded man was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital, where he died. His name was not immediately released.

No arrests have been made.

On August 12, a 48-year-old man was shot in the face in the same lobby. He also died at Brookdale University Hospital.

The investigation for that homicide is also ongoing.