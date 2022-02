A Brooklyn man was fatally shot outside his home Tuesday afternoon, cops said.

Police, alerted by the NYPD’s ShotSpotter system, found Tahjay Dobson, 22, shot in the head outside his home on Ave. L near E. 98th St. in Canarsie about 2:20 p.m.

Medics took Dobson to Brookdale Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

The shooter fled in a dark SUV, police said. There were no immediate arrests.