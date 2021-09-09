Brooklyn man gunned down on street just weeks after prison release

A Brooklyn man out of prison for only a couple of months was gunned down and killed in a shooting that left another man wounded, police said.

Tysheem Ceruti, 27, managed to survive prison without a scratch only to get killed on a street near his Bedford-Stuyvesant home, police and relatives said.

According to cops, Ceruti suffered gunshot wounds to the groin, arm and chest early Tuesday morning along Putnam Avenue, just a few blocks north of Saratoga Park.

Ceruti was rushed to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A second man, 21, was shot in the elbow and the leg. Cops said he was rushed to Interfaith Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

There have been no arrests. A source said investigators did not immediately have a motive for the shooting, but indicated that Ceruti appeared to be the target.

Ceruti was released from prison in July after serving less than a year on an attempted drug possession conviction.

“He just came home,” said Ceruti’s aunt, Yvette Towns-Smalls, 52. “He was locked up. He went to a boot camp, and he finished it. He completed it and apparently it was pretty good. He’s out, he’s home. And he’s been home for barely more than a month.”

Towns-Smalls said Ceruti grew up in Brooklyn and Queens, and that the two of them became close after his parents separated. He even stayed with her for about six months when her husband died a few years ago to make sure she was doing all right, because she was kind of depressed, she said.

Towns-Small said she was working with Ceruti to rebuild his relationship with his father, who is her brother.

Even from jail, Ceruti checked in on his aunt, sending letters every now and then to see how she was doing. She said the last letter came just after the Fourth of July, weeks before his release.

“‘Just checking in to tell you happy Fourth of July,’” Towns-Smalls said, reading from her nephew’s letter. “‘I love you and stay safe out there. Hope to hear from you soon.’”

Ceruti’s grandmother, Sherrie Green, 62, said she wants justice for her first-born grandson.

“I got a phone at 12 o’clock midnight that my grandson had gotten shot,” Green said. “So I got up, I got dressed, got in a cab and went to Kings County Hospital. When they said they couldn’t save him, the life drained out of my body. It just killed me. It’s like a nightmare I’m just trying to wake up from.”

Syeannah Kennedy, 21, the mother of Ceruti’s 2-year-old and 6-month-old sons, said she lived briefly with Ceruti in her upstate Ogdensburg home before he was arrested in 2019. She said the arrest stemmed from charges he faced before they met.

“As soon as we met we just clicked. He never left,” Kennedy said. “He had explained the charges to me before, but I just brushed it out the window because I loved him so much.”

Their youngest son was born while Ceruti was still in jail, she said.

“All throughout jail and stuff, we talked and stuff with the kids,” she said. “We had plans for him to come back home and live with us again, but we didn’t have any time. Everything happened so quick.”

Kennedy said she had wanted to bring the kids to Brooklyn to see their father, but never got the chance. She had to come to the city alone to pick up the pieces and meet most of Ceruti’s family for the first time. She said everyone has welcomed her.

“I would just wonder why.,” Kennedy said of the slaying.

“He has kids. Somebody just took him from us in the split of a second. It’s sad, it’s not fair to anybody,” she said. “He can’t be there for me and the kids anymore. There’s no more calls. There’s no more texts. That’s it. It’s done.”