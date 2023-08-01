Brooklyn man hit with vehicular homicide for 2020 crash that left three dead in Queens: DA

A Brooklyn man was arrested following a grand jury indictment Monday for a crash that killed two women and a young father in Queens three years ago.

Adama Diakite, 27, was hit with aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter in the first and second degree, and multiple counts of criminally negligent homicide, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Diakite was behind the wheel of a Nissan Altima carrying Dior Berkeley, 19, Kimani Foster, 20, and Ali Mohammed, 21 at 3:50 a.m. on Oct. 6, 2020, when he smashed the red sedan into a tree on North Conduit Avenue near 122 Street in South Ozone Park.

Diakite was the only survivor. Berkeley, Foster, and Mohammed died at the scene.

Prosecutors now believe Diakite was intoxicated at the time of the crash, court documents show.

Immediately following the crash, investigators suspected Diakite was speeding when the Altima veered into the tree, police sources said.

“I heard one big noise. One bam!” neighbor Dave Singh said. “I jump out of my sleep and think, ‘I am dreaming’ but then I look outside and I see it.”

Singh and his neighbors believe the car was speeding when it hit the curb and “went airborne” before slamming into the tree.

“It flew,” Singh said. “We heard one impact and didn’t hear any more.”

Diakite was a friend of all three of his slain passengers, his brother told the Daily News in 2020.

“They were his friends,” said Yacouba Diakite. “And he loved Ali. They were friends since childhood.”

An attorney for Diakite did not immediately return messages seeking comment.