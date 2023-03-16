Brooklyn man killed stepbrother over money spat, cops say

A Brooklyn man was nabbed Thursday for gunning down his stepbrother in a feud over money, police sources said.

Samuel Hippolyte, 26, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon for the Jan. 17 killing of Billy Hippolyte, cops said.

Police responding to an alert of gunfire by the NYPD’s Shot Spotter detection system found 40-year-old Billy Hippolyte on E. 83rd St. near Flatlands Ave. in Canarsie around 3 p.m., cops said.

He had been shot in the torso.

The younger Hippolyte jumped in a gray Toyota Highlander SUV and took off toward the Belt Parkway, sources said at the time.

Medics rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Later, police determined the stepbrothers fought over money before Samuel pulled out a gun and shot the older man. The sum was not immediately known.

Prior to Thursday, the suspect had never been arrested, police said.

His arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Thursday afternoon.