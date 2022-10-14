Brooklyn man kills girlfriend then jumps to his death from couple’s apartment building, NYPD says

1
Rocco Parascandola, Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A Brooklyn man knifed his girlfriend to death after a domestic dispute in the couple’s Sunset Park apartment early Friday, then leapt to his death, police said.

About 2:20 a.m., residents of a Sixth Ave. building near 53rd St. called police after hearing a loud fight coming from the fourth floor apartment, cops said.

When officers arrived, they found a 61-year-old woman sprawled out in the hallway of the apartment, police said. She had multiple deep cuts to her head, neck and chest.

Cops also found her partner, a 52-year-old man, lying dead in the courtyard. He apparently jumped from the building after killing his girlfriend.

A bloody knife was recovered near his body, police said.

Both victims died at the scene. Their names were not released as cops track down family members.

Autopsies have been slated to determine how each person died.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the fatal confrontation or if there was a history of violence in the home, police said.

Recommended Stories

  • KY officials admit failures after juvenile justice centers see fires, riots, escapes

    Justice Cabinet leaders say they can’t hire enough front-line security staff to safely run youth detention centers.

  • Charges dropped against Adnan Syed

    Charges dropped against Adnan Syed

  • Marilyn Mosby talks to WJZ about the DNA test results that prompted her to drop the charges against Adnan Syed

    One day after announcing all charges will be dropped against Adnan Syed, Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby told WJZ in an exclusive interview that she is confident Syed is not Hae Min Lee’s killer.

  • Abuser bit and strangled girlfriend before telling her to use bucket as toilet

    Jack McGuire, from Dover, Kent, launched numerous physical and verbal assaults against his girlfriend between January 2021 and June 2022.

  • 5 NYPD officers injured stopping kidnapping suspect

    Five NYPD officers were injured stopping an alleged kidnapping that began on Long Island and ended in Brooklyn.

  • Two Shot and Killed Outside Gay Bar in Suspected Hate Crime

    Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said a “radicalized teenager” was behind the killings.

  • Private security guard arrested after allegedly handcuffing, assaulting woman on Seattle waterfront

    A Seattle security guard is out of jail after he was arrested for unlawful imprisonment of a woman on Monday evening.

  • Maggie Haberman reacts to clips of Trump attacking her as a ‘third-rate reporter’

    ‘He wants the New York Times to approve of him,’ Haberman says

  • Russia to help people leave annexed region as Kyiv advances

    Russia agreed Thursday to help residents leave a region it "annexed" in a sign of success for Ukraine's counter-offensive, as the EU warned Moscow's army would be "annihilated" if the Kremlin uses nuclear weapons. Moscow's decision to assist people in leaving Kherson came a day after Kyiv said it had retaken five settlements in the southern region. "The government took the decision to organise assistance for the departure of residents of the (Kherson) region," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said. The Moscow-appointed head of the area had appealed for intervention. Vladimir Saldo suggested residents "leave to other regions to protect themselves from missile strikes". Those departing would go to Crimea, a Ukrainian peninsula Moscow annexed in 2014, and southern Russian regions. Kyiv, which announced its counter-offensive in the south in August, said it has already recaptured over 400 square kilometres (155 miles) in the Kherson region in under a week. Kherson, which lies near Crimea, was the first major Ukrainian city to fall to Russian forces after the February 24 invasion. - Nuclear threat - In Brussels, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell sent a strong message to the Kremlin after President Vladimir Putin's veiled threats of resorting to nuclear weapons to stem growing battlefield losses. "Putin is saying he is not bluffing. Well, he cannot afford bluffing," Borrell said. "Any nuclear attack against Ukraine will create an answer, not a nuclear answer, but such a&nbsp;powerful answer from the military side that the Russian Army will be annihilated." The NATO alliance has stopped short of threatening to use its nuclear arsenal to respond as non-member Ukraine is not covered by its mutual self-defence clause. In Kazakhstan, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan defended Turkey's booming trade ties with Moscow during an in-person meeting with Putin on the sidelines of a regional summit. But Erdogan did not deliver an offer to mediate negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv -- expected by the Kremlin -- and comments between the leaders made no mention of Ukraine, focusing instead on economic ties. Putin proposed to create a "gas hub" in Turkey as Russia's supplies to Europe have been disrupted by Ukraine-related sanctions -- an idea that France's presidency said made "no sense". NATO member Turkey has sought to retain dialogue with its Western allies as well as Moscow, and has not joined sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meanwhile told the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on Thursday that "legal mechanisms" are needed to punish Russian war crimes. "We must continue our dialogue in order to hold Russia as the aggressor state and each of the Russian murderers and torturers to account for all crimes in this war," he said via video link. - Rebels push to Bakhmut - On the battlefield, Russian-backed separatist forces in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine said they had captured two villages near the industrial city of Bakhmut, posting small gains against Kyiv's counter-offensive. The villages lie just south of Bakhmut, a wine-making and salt-mining city that used to be populated by some 70,000 people and which Russian forces have been pummelling for weeks. The reported gains came after Ukrainian troops had for weeks been clawing back large swathes of territory in the south and east of Ukraine -- including Donetsk -- controlled by Russian forces for months. The Ukrainian military in an update said that it had repelled attacks near several frontline villages. The governor of the Belgorod region also said that Ukrainian shelling hit housing in the southern Russian city and blew up a munitions depot in the border area. - Boy pulled from rubble - AFP reporters in Yampil just outside the recently recaptured Ukrainian town of Lyman on Thursday heard heavy exchanges of artillery fire to the southeast. A Ukrainian soldier returning from the frontline said positions in Torske village were under fire from Russian guns guided by spotter drones. Also in the south, the town of Mykolaiv was again rocked by Russian bombardments. The head of the city Oleksandr Sienkevych said on social media a five-storey residential building was hit, with two upper floors destroyed. "An 11-year-old boy was recovered from under the rubble and another seven people may still be there," he said, adding a security guard was killed at a sea rescue station. bur/bp/wd/bgs

  • PnB Rock's Girlfriend Breaks Silence Following Rapper's Death: 'My Man Saved My Life'

    Stephanie Sibounheuang, PnB Rock’s girlfriend, is breaking her silence following his murder, TMZ reports.

  • Los Angeles shocking daylight kidnapping of 14-year-old caught on camera before alleged park bathroom rape

    The daylight kidnapping of a 14-year-old in Los Angeles was caught on chilling surveillance footage before the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the victim in a park bathroom.

  • Police: Mother of missing Georgia toddler believed to be responsible for his disappearance, death

    Quinton Simon was reported missing from his Chatham County home on Oct. 5. According to WJCL, he was last seen at his home around 6 a.m. and family members noticed he was missing three hours later.

  • ‘A crime may have been committed’ in Parkland trial jury room, prosecutors say

    Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The deliberation room where 12 jurors decided the fate of confessed mass shooter Nikolas Cruz may have been a crime scene itself — a juror says she was threatened during deliberations, and prosecutors want the claim investigated. According to a motion filed late Thursday, prosecutors want ...

  • Los Angeles Taco Bell stabbing of 82-year-old man in wheelchair caught on video

    An 82-year-old man in a wheelchair was stabbed while dining inside a Los Angeles Taco Bell restaurant earlier this month, and police are looking for the suspect.

  • 4 Florida men caught illegally picking berries in the Bluffton woods. Here’s what they’re worth

    The men were found with several 50-pound bags of berries Oct. 9 at the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve.

  • ‘Throuple’ Accused of Torturing, Killing, and Eating Women to Get Off

    Kerala PoliceWarning: This story contains graphic details of a series of horrific crimes. A “throuple” in India is accused of murdering, torturing, and later consuming parts of two women police say they slaughtered to satisfy their own deranged sexual cravings. Muhammad Shafi, a convicted rapist who served time for the sexual assault of a 75-year-old woman; Bhagaval Sing, a Haiku poet and massage parlor owner; and his wife Laila Singh, who helped run the business, stand accused of the human sacr

  • Mike Lindell went to Florida to distribute 12,000 pillows for hurricane relief and promoted his products in front of a wrecked home

    Lindell was seen going around Fort Myers in Florida, giving out pillows and blankets to those affected by Hurricane Ian.

  • 2 Connecticut officers killed in AR-15 ambush after apparent phony 911 call: Sources

    Two police officers were shot and killed and a third was injured after a gunman allegedly ambushed them at a Bristol, Connecticut, home, according to sources. The Bristol police officers were shot while responding to a 911 call reporting a possible domestic violence incident between two siblings Wednesday night, according to Connecticut State Police. According to police sources, the gunman then carried out an apparent ambush on the officers with an AR-15-style rifle.

  • Florida sheriff announces arrest of seven men for allegedly looting after Hurricane Ian: 'lowest form of scum'

    A Florida sheriff announced that seven men were arrested after allegedly looting after Hurricane Ian and called them the "lowest form of scum.

  • Juror who opposed death penalty for Parkland shooter told judge of ‘very tense’ deliberations

    A juror who opposed the death penalty for the man who murdered 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 wrote the judge a letter denying rumors of bias and explaining that the jury discussions were “very tense.” “The deliberations were very tense and some jurors became extremely unhappy once I mentioned that…