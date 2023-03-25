Brooklyn man run over by his own car while trying to stop thief: NYPD

A Mercedes-Benz owner desperate to stop his luxury car from being stolen was mowed down by a carjacker outside a Brooklyn bodega Wednesday, according to police.

The 50-year-old victim left the 2012 German car idling near the corner of Liberty and Autumn Aves. in East New York as he ran into a store around 10:20 p.m. when an enterprising thief jumped into the car, cops said.

The car owner saw the theft in progress and ran over, grabbing the luxury car’s door as it rolled off, cops were told.

The victim was dragged for several feet before he fell off and was run over by the back end of his car, cops said.

The car thief drove off down Autumn Ave., leaving the victim lying in the street.

EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital with a head injury, cops said.

Police on Saturday released surveillance images of the car thief in the hopes that someone recognizes him. The man was wearing a ski mask, grey sweatshirt and sweatpants at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.