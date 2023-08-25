Brooklyn man sentenced to 10 years in prison for Broome County illegal weapon possession

A Brooklyn man who was wanted for a parole violation when he was arrested in Binghamton on an illegal weapons charge will serve a decade in state prison.

Taykwann J. Browne, 27, was sentenced in Broome County Court this week to 10 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision, after pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.

Browne admitted on Jan. 18, 2023, in the City of Binghamton, he illegally possessed a loaded 9-millimeter pistol.

Browne, who was on parole for a 2015 robbery conviction in Brooklyn, also faces murder charges in New York City, according to the Broome County District Attorney's Office.

Local law enforcement agencies assisted New York State Parole in searching for Browne, who had reportedly absconded from parole supervision.

Public safety Endicott man sentenced to federal prison for telephone threats to Marjorie Taylor Greene

He was located around 4 p.m. Jan. 18 by members of the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force while he was operating a Ford Fusion on Binghamton's East Side.

When police attempted to pull him over, Browne drove off, leading law enforcement on a chase through the City of Binghamton, police said.

Browne crashed the car in the vicinity of Eldredge Street and Brandywine Avenue and fled on foot. He was apprehended a short time later by police.

A police dog located the loaded 9-millimeter handgun in the vicinity. Officers also recovered a quantity of narcotics from the area.

Prior to his plea, Browne was initially charged locally with first-degree attempted assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, along with several misdemeanors.

“We thank law enforcement for tracking down this violent repeat offender," District Attorney Michael Korchak said. "Defendant Browne was originally to receive seven years incarceration but picked up additional charges while out of custody that added time to his sentence."

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Brooklyn man sentenced in Broome County to 10 years on weapon charge