Brooklyn man who sexually assaulted sleeping woman on trans-Atlantic flight to NYC sentenced to probation

A woman sexually assaulted on a trans-Atlantic flight to New York said Friday she was still haunted by the abuse as a Brooklyn federal judge sentenced her attacker to one year of probation.

Brooklyn resident Daniel Katz, 36, was aboard Etihad Airways Flight 103 on Feb. 24, 2018 traveling from Abu Dhabi to Kennedy Airport when he assaulted a “young, vulnerable woman who was sleeping in a darkened aircraft cabin,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Katz was in an aisle seat, and the woman, then 25, was in a window seat. As she slept, federal prosecutors said, Katz put his hands down her pants and touched her.

“He violated her in the most vulnerable state: unconscious,” said Brooklyn assistant U.S. Attorney Kayla C. Bensing.

In a statement, the woman — who appeared in Brooklyn Federal Court with her parents — said she carries the affects of the assault “constantly.”

“It’s traumatizing — stuck on a flight for what seemed like days with my abuser,” she said. “I can’t count how many panic attacks or breakdowns I have had over the weight of this. It still makes me feel so small.”

She said appearing in court reading aloud her pre-written statement was the “most difficult thing” she has ever done.

“It’s shocking in 2022, no matter how much and well women have fought for rights, that this has to be debated in court whether it’s right or wrong,” she said. “I’m addressing the system that has the power to change things, so another young woman won’t hide her abuse.”

Besides serving one year of probation on federal charges of abusive sexual contact and assault, Katz will be on home arrest for three months, and will be added the sex offenders registry. He is also required to complete 75 hours of community service.

Prosecutors asked for jail time — but Brooklyn Federal Judge Frederic Block said placing Katz on the sex offender registry was harsh punishment.

“It will impact his ability to find employment and travel,” Block said. “[The] sex offender registry would cause enormous collateral damage.”

Katz sobbed as he read his own statements where he expressed shame and regret.

“I would give everything to go back in time,” he said between whimpers. “In the future, I will always seek to get verbal consent.”

He referred to the sexual assault as a “lapse in judgment.”

“I hope you can heal from this, find peace, and live your best life,” Katz told his victim. “My family members can attest how much this weighs on my heart and mind.”