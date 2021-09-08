Brooklyn man stumbles home after being struck by SUV and dies the next day

A 52-year-old Brooklyn man who stumbled home after being struck by an SUV was found dead the next day, cops said Wednesday.

The victim was hit by a 2021 Toyota Highlander making a right turn off Bath Ave. onto Bay Parkway in Bath Beach about 4:20 p.m. Aug. 26., police said.

By the time first responders arrived the victim vanished. Cops searched the area but couldn’t find him, authorities said.

The SUV driver remained at the scene and has not been charged.

The next day police were called to a home around the corner to investigate a report of an man hurt inside a home.

The victim was found on the floor of his apartment dead from a massive head injury from the crash, cops said. His name was not immediately released.