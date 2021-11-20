Brooklyn man whose body was found bound and gagged under Coney Island boardwalk in September is identified

A bound and gagged corpse found under the Coney Island boardwalk in September has been identified as a Brooklyn man who lived about two miles from where his remains were found.

Police said Saturday the decomposed body of Arnold Mishiyev, 30, of Seagate, was hidden behind a wall under the Boardwalk near Surf Ave. and W. Fifth St. across from Asser Levy Park.

A group of homeless men living under the boardwalk found the remains Sept. 20 after they knocked down a wall to make more space their encampment, a police source said.

Mishiyev, wearing a tank top and boxer shorts, had duct tape across his mouth and roped tied around his hands, and is believed to have died about two months before his body was discovered, authorities said.

The city’s Medical Examiner’s office brought in anthropological experts to assist in the identification, police said. His death has been declared a homicide because he was bound and gagged, but authorities haven’t disclosed how Mishiyev died.

No arrests have been made in the case.