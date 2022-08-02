Brooklyn McDonald’s worker shot in face by customer’s son in spat over cold fries

A worker at a Brooklyn McDonald’s was shot in the face by a customer’s son during a wild spat over cold French fries, police sources said Tuesday.

The 23-year-old employee was taking orders about 7 p.m. Monday inside the McDonald’s on Fulton St. near Throop Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant when a customer complained about her order, police said.

Her fries were already cold, she groused, according to sources, sparking an argument with the worker.

The customer then called her 20-year-old son, who rushed to the McDonald’s and started a fight with the worker.

As the altercation got more heated, the son pulled out a 9mm handgun and fired once, striking the worker in the face, according to cops.

The victim was hit on the side of his neck, just above the jawline, and was rushed by medics to Brookdale University Hospital. He was listed in critical condition Tuesday morning.

The suspect was taken into custody and is being questioned at the 79th Precinct stationhouse. He has not yet been charged.

One shell casing was recovered at the scene.

The shooting was not the first bloodshed linked to McDonald’s in the city this year, cops said.

On March 28, parolee Rasheed Osundairo, 31, allegedly knocked fellow customer Melvin Dizon out cold while the victim was order breakfast at the McDonald’s on Seventh Ave. near Madison Square Garden as other stunned customers stood by, unwilling to get involved.

Earlier that month, an outraged customer stabbed a worker armed with a stick multiple times during a crazed morning clash inside an East Harlem McDonald’s just paces from a Burger King where a teenage cashier was gunned down during a Jan. 9 holdup, cops said.