Brooklyn motorist who mowed down motorcyclist charged with murder; two were in heated fight: NYPD

A Brooklyn driver who fatally struck a motorcyclist in 2021 before his Infiniti overturned purposely rammed his victim after having a heated fight a few minutes before the crash, police said Saturday.

Motorist Derrick McCarthy, 27, is facing murder charges for the Oct. 17, 2021 crash on Ralph Ave. at Clarendon Ave. in East Flatbush.

McCarthy is accused of intentionally ramming an idling 2021 Talon motorcycle driven by Joshua Dion Taylor, cops said.

Taylor was about a mile from his Bergen Beach home and waiting at a stoplight when McCarthy’s speeding Infiniti slammed into him, sending him flying off his bike.

The Infiniti careened out of control following the crash, cops said. It vaulted onto a nearby curb and overturned on the sidewalk against a chain-link fence.

EMS rushed Taylor to Brookdale University Hospital, where he died. McCarthy was also taken to Brookdale, where he was initially listed in critical condition, but has since recovered.

NYPD detectives investigating the crash learned that McCarthy and Taylor got into a physical fight on Ralph Ave. a few blocks away from the crash scene, although it was not immediately disclosed what the two were fighting about.

As the two battled, Taylor broke away, jumped on his motorcycle and sped off south on Ralph Ave, police sources with knowledge of the case said.

McCarthy, who lives in nearby Canarsie, ran to his Infiniti and sped after Taylor to Clarendon Road, where he rear-ended the motorcyclist, police said.

Cops arrested McCarthy Friday for murder. His arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending.