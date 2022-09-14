Brooklyn murder-for-hire mob slay trial hears from bumbling hitman: ‘I’m not a rat,’ he says after testifying for feds

John Annese, New York Daily News
3 min read

He’s a “survivor” who would take the witness stand if it meant less prison time — but he’s no rat.

That’s what bumbling hitman Ron Cabey said on the witness stand Wednesday in a fiery exchange at the Brooklyn Federal Court trial of Anthony Zottola Sr. — who’s accused of having his mobster father killed and putting out a botched hit on his own brother.

Cabey, 32, said a day earlier that one of the defendants in the case, Himen (Ace) Ross, called him a “rat” during a lunch break in the trial. He responded by telling Ross he’d beat him up, sleep with his baby’s mother and tell Ross’ daughter to perform a sex act on him.

When Ross’ lawyer, Elizabeth Macedonio, confronted him on the exchange Wednesday — aiming to put the lie to an earlier statement that he feared for his life — she twisted the knife on the confessed crook.

“You are a rat, are you not, sir?” she asked.

He responded, “No, I’m not a rat.”

She pointed out that he testified Tuesday that a rat is “somebody who’s telling,” then explained that he’s a rat because he was testifying for the government.

“No,” Cabey shot back. He explained: “I’m a cooperator,.”

Cabey was tasked in January 2018 to kill Salvatore Zottola, 45, and later, his father, Lucchese crime family associate Sylvester “Sally Daz” Zottola, 71, prosecutors said.

He was working for Bloods leader Bushawn “Shelz” Shelton, hoping to get paid $10,000 for the killings, and to maybe get some work selling drugs later down the road, he testified.

Shelton gave him “homework” — inside information and research on his targets and where they lived, he testified.

Shelton, in turn, was working for Anthony Zottola Sr., who wanted control of his father’s $45 million real estate empire, and needed his dad and older brother out of the way, federal prosecutors allege.

But Cabey kept on fumbling the hit, in a string of disastrous attempts that led to his arrest in June 2018.

Once, Shelton caught Cabey and his getaway driver smoking weed before one of the attempts. Cabey stood his ground when Bloods leader Shelton dressed drown the wasted wheelman.

“I was confident that I’d be able to get the job done,” he testified.

In the end, Cabey testified, he got just $100 for his six months of preparation and failed effort.

Ross wound up finishing the job and killing “Sally Daz” Zottola that October at a Bronx McDonald’s drive-thru, prosecutors allege. Salvatore Zottola survived an earlier shooting in July outside his Bronx home.

During questioning on Wednesday, Macedonio pressed Cabey on his past life of crime — his years of robberies, his willingness to pull a gun on a child at a crowded charter school drop-off in a kidnapping plot, and his joining a gang fight on Rikers Island to help his fellow Manhattan-based inmates.

“Is it fair to say that you’re a survivor, right? Because you’re going to do what it takes for you to survive?” Macedonio asked.

After he was arrested in June and was stuck on Rikers Island, Cabey decided in September that “surviving” meant meeting with federal agents in exchange for a cooperation letter that could get him out from under a minimum of seven years and a maximum of life behind bars.

Sally Daz’s daughter, Debbie Zottola, said she was sickened by Caney’s testimony — especially since he knew about the plot on her father’s life months before his murder.

“He’s a disgusting monster and should never be allowed back on the streets again,” she said outside the courtroom.

If he gets out, Cabey said he would like a job similar to what he did at the Parks Deparment — working with children.

Macedonio seized on that, and threw his past crimes and the “homework” he did in preparation back at him.

“Are you going to kidnap those children?” she asked. “Are you gonna help them with their ‘homework,’ sir? You gonna teach them what ‘homework’ is, sir?”

