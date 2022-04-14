Are the Brooklyn Nets the most dangerous No. 7 seed in NBA playoff history?
Even Boston sports fan Andy Nesbitt admits Brooklyn is no ordinary No. 7 seed and the Celtics-Nets series should be the best of the first round.
Even Boston sports fan Andy Nesbitt admits Brooklyn is no ordinary No. 7 seed and the Celtics-Nets series should be the best of the first round.
New York is embroiled in political controversy after former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin was indicted on federal corruption charges and […] The post After New York political scandal, Brian Benjamin’s future (and Hochul’s election bid) is uncertain appeared first on TheGrio.
Michael Sussmann's lawyers said the lie he's accused of telling the FBI did not materially affect its Trump-Russia probe. A judge shot down their argument.
The NBA Play-In Tournament has begun and the Brooklyn Nets took care of business against the Cleveland Cavaliers thanks to Kyrie Irving making his first 12 shots. Over in the West, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers despite Karl-Anthony Towns missing his first seven shots and fouling out with over seven minutes left to play in the 4th quarter. PLUS: There are TWO reasons the Timberwolves - Clippers game will be known as The Glue Game.
Twitter says it's finally time to put Steph Curry in the NBA GOAT conversation.
If predicting what might happen during bank earnings season was tough, foreseeing what comes next could be doubly so.
Kevin Durant doesn't "expect" Ben Simmons to play in the Nets' first-round series against the Boston Celtics.
THINKFilmGilbert Gottfried, the veteran comic whose death was announced on Tuesday at the age of 67, will be remembered for many things. He had one of the most iconic voices in Hollywood, most notably lending his shrill, instantly-recognizable shout to the role of Iago, the loquacious parrot-sidekick of the villain in Disney’s Aladdin. He was beloved and revered by fellow stand-up comedians for pushing boundaries in his sets. And he will also go down in comedy history as having told possibly the
One of the most popular upset picks in the first round of the NBA playoffs is the Toronto Raptors over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Kyrie Irving is not going to complain about fasting.
Powell made a name for herself by promising to "Release The Kraken" of debunked voter fraud claims.
Shams Charania: Cavaliers All-Star Jarrett Allen will attempt to play in Play-In Tournament game vs. Hawks on Friday - he has been listed questionable on injury report. Allen has been out since March 6 due to fractured finger. Source: Twitter ...
When co-hosting the 2022 Oscars, Amy Schumer wasn’t afraid to take aim with her jokes, particularly ones directed at Leonardo DiCaprio, King Richard and Kirsten Dunst. However, Schumer confirmed that the targets of her jokes were aware of what was to come and approved them ahead of time. During an interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard […]
NEW YORK (Reuters) -BMW Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said companies must be careful not to become too dependent on a select few countries by focusing only on electric vehicles, adding that there was still a market for combustion engine cars. "When you look at the technology coming out, the EV push, we must be careful because at the same time, you increase dependency on very few countries," Zipse said at a roundtable in New York, highlighting that the supply of raw materials for batteries was controlled mostly by China. He has long advocated against all-out bans on combustion engine car sales in the face of rising pressure from regulators on the auto industry to curb its carbon emissions and environmental impact.
Michael Irvin thinks that #Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill and #Raiders WR Davante Adams could have regrets about leaving their former QBs for big contracts.
Multiple storm systems are set to charge through the western United States leading up to and through the Easter weekend, AccuWeather forecasters say. This is welcome news for those hoping for any type of drought relief whether it's in the form of rain or snow. "There is a huge deficit in rainfall across the West, and although the wet season started off strong in areas like Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, the overall precipitation amounts have been disappointing in regards to droug
The Western Conference’s second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies and seventh-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves meet in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. Minnesota beat the L.A. Clippers in the play-in tournament.
The Hawks steamrolled the Hornets to stay alive for the playoffs.
Nestor Cortes picked up right where he left off in 2021 in his first start of the season on Tuesday night.
Aaron Hicks hit a go-ahead two-run homer and made jumping catch in his first left-field start in four years, leading the New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 on Tuesday night.
The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics face off in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Which team will win the series?