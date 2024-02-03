Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator to reunite with Stephanie Beatriz on Netflix show

Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator Mike Schur has cast former star of the iconic police sitcom Stephanie Beatriz in a new spy caper for Netflix.

Beatriz appeared as gruff detective Rosa Diaz for all eight seasons of the Fox comedy from 2013-2021, alongside Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, Chelsea Peretti and the late Andre Braugher, all under the supervision of Schur as executive producer and co-creator.

Now, Schur and Beatriz are set to reunite for A Classic Spy; a new comedy series from Netflix starring The Good Place's Ted Danson as a retiree named Charles who becomes a mole in a secret investigation.

According to TVline, Beatriz will play Didi, the “all-seeing, all-knowing” managing director of Charles’ San Francisco-based retirement facility in the show, which is based on The Mole Agent – a 2021 Oscar nominee for Best Documentary Feature.

The cast is rounded out further by multiple The Good Place alumni, including Eugene Cordero as Charles' son-in-law Joel, Jama Williamson as Beatrice, the retirement facility’s upbeat activities director, and Marc Evan Jackson (who also starred in Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Evan, the client who hires the investigator for which Charles becomes a mole.

Further casting includes It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Chicago Med's Lilah Richcreek Estrada, Grace & Frankie's John Getz and Orange is the New Black's Lori Tan Chinn.

Meanwhile, Beatriz has spoken to Digital Spy about the importance of queerness in her new adult animated comedy, Hazbin Hotel .

"It's wonderful that there's multiple queer characters in the series. I think it's lovely to see such a loving, sweet relationship between Charlie Morningstar and Vaggie. It's becoming so lovely and normal to see queer characters in media," she explained.

"I constantly go back to this feeling that I had when I was a young person, teenager, sort of wanting and wishing for that somewhere and not having it, not seeing it and not finding it anywhere."

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is available to stream on Netflix and All4. It can be seen on E4 in the UK or NBC in the US.

