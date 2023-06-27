Brooklyn Orthodox Jewish man, 77, struck in face with boxcutter by stranger on scooter yelling anti-Semitic slurs

An unhinged assailant in a bright orange shirt riding a moped threw a blade at a 77-year-old stranger walking down a Brooklyn street in a harrowing anti-Semitic attack, police said Tuesday.

“You f---ing Jew!” the attacker screamed before zipping away on his moped.

The victim, wearing traditional Orthodox Jewish clothing, was hit in the face with a boxcutter on Broadway near Rutledge St. in Williamsburg about 5:30 p.m. Monday, cops said.

Medics treated the shocked victim at the scene.

He told police that he had never seen his attacker before and they had no interaction before the attack.

No arrests have been made. Members of the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force are investigating.

Cops on Tuesday released surveillance footage of the suspect on his moped in the hopes someone recognizes him.

He was wearing a du-rag and a bright orange construction shirt with reflective strips.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.