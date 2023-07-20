Brooklyn Park murder charge dropped, man released after 7 months in jail

Citing a lack of evidence, murder charges were dismissed this week against a 25-year-old man in connection with a shooting outside a Brooklyn Park market more than two years ago that left a young father dead.

Benjamin P. Richardson was released from the Hennepin County Jail Wednesday evening, hours after District Judge Jay Quam ordered his immediate release. During a court hearing that day Richardson's defense attorney argued a lack of evidence implicated him in the shooting that killed Alameen Allah Shabazz and sent children scrambling for cover. Prosecutor Andrew Johnson wrote in the official dismissal that "Insufficient evidence is currently available to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt at trial."

Richardson's family waited all day to embrace Richardson, who spent seven months in jail after he was arrested in January in a suburb of Lynchburg, Va. and extradited here. At one point he was offered a 33-year sentence if he entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder. He refused.

"I feel amazing. It feels good to be innocent, finally proven," Richardson said in a phone interview Thursday morning.

Charges don't indicate a motive for the shooting June 22, 2021, outside the Nice Family African Market in Brooklyn Park that killed Shabazz, who was headed home from the Children's Hospital. His son was born prematurely 11 days earlier.

Defense attorney Sarah Gad said it's a tragic case and the Shabazz family is left without justice while Richardson's now has to live with the stigma of him being accused of murder.

"All the evidence points elsewhere," Gad said.

Zykeya Matthews, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder in November. According to court transcripts, Shabazz's family thought the probation she received wasn't justice and she showed no remorse for being the getaway driver.

But Gad said no DNA or fingerprint evidence tied Richardson to being the drive-by shooter.

The case relied on the testimony of Matthews and Shabazz's girlfriend, Megan Ruechel, but she couldn't identify Richardson in a photo lineup.

She told police Shabazz was walking toward the market entrance when a silver car pulled up beside her vehicle. She said a man had his arm hanging out the window and she heard 6 to 8 gun shots and saw Shabazz fall to the ground.

A market employee and five kids, ages 5 to 12, were interviewed by police. They heard the shots but didn't see the shooter. Some children required medical attention.

Another driver told police that he saw the car driven by a young Black woman later identified as Matthews.

Charges say that "after a lengthy investigation and by witnesses from the scene," Richardson was identified as the shooter. But Gad said police identified Richardson in gas station surveillance video 10 minutes away from the crime scene shortly after the shooting in a different vehicle.

When Matthews was questioned by Brooklyn Park Officer Andrew Bromen, she implicated Richardson as the shooter. "To this day the only evidence linking Mr. Richardson to the murder is the uncorroborated testimony" of Matthews, Gad's motion for dismissal reads.

Because of this, Gad said Bromen "excluded him as a suspect early on."

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office said in a statement that it could recharge Richardson after agreeing to dismiss the case. If prosecutors didn't dismiss, the judge could've ruled lack of probable cause and dropped the case, which would mean they couldn't refile charges against Richardson.

"After extensive review of all available evidence in this case," the statement read, "there is currently insufficient evidence to support a conviction beyond a reasonable doubt. Therefore, the State was forced to dismiss the case at this point to ensure it can be recharged if additional evidence becomes available."

Brooklyn Park Police Department first learned of the dismissal when contacted by the Star Tribune on Wednesday.

"We trust the professional and thorough review that the Hennepin County Attorney's Office has given this case," a department spokesperson said in a statement. "This case will remain open and active with our agency. We will continue to collect evidence and work towards a successful prosecution in the future."

Gad, who took on Richardson's case in May, became licensed to practice law in Minnesota late last year. She's a seven-time convicted felon of nonviolent drug crimes stemming from an opioid addiction that landed her in jail in Chicago in 2013.

She won a settlement after suing the jail, alleging abuses that included sexual assault and solitary confinement. Attorney Kathleen Zellner, who represented Steven Avery, the subject of the hit Netflix documentary Making A Murderer, took her case and gave Gad a job. The settlement paid for her law school and she graduated in 2020.

"I know that this is really just going to be my only chance to prove I can still contribute to society in a meaningful way even as a felon," she said of her newfound career in criminal defense. "And I found the work to be very rewarding."

Richardson's mom Monique Flowers said on her birthday May 6, she found Gad and drained her savings account to put up a down payment.

Flowers said it was sad to hear prosecutors say they were dropping the case not because they think her son is innocent, but because they don't have enough to prove he's guilty.

Despite the judge ordering her son's immediate release, she had to post $3,000 bail for an unrelated charge of Richardson allegedly giving false information to police.

"He's already been there for seven months for something that he didn't do. I felt like we didn't owe them a dime. His time was served."

But she said it was a relief to see her son finally come home.

"He was just happy to be able to breathe," she said. "He hasn't had fresh air."

Richardson said he first learned he was a suspect when arrested in Virginia, where he has lived since 2020, but comes home to Minneapolis frequently to see family and his children.

He said he was at his friend's party the night of the shooting and didn't know Shabazz.

"It's a tragic situation," he said, "but I just hope they figure out what real situation went on between whoever those people were."