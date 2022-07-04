Brooklyn Park police locate parents of boy found on Sunday

Police in Brooklyn Park reported late Sunday night that they had been in contact with the parents of a boy who had been found earlier in the day.

The boy was found alone about 5:50 p.m. in the 6900 block of 76th Avenue North. Officers spoke with nearby residents, but couldn’t find the boy’s parents.

The boy told officers that his name was Daniel, but he was unable to provide further information about his family or where he lives.

Police issued an update at 11 p.m. to say the boy’s parents had been found.

Related Articles