Brooklyn Park police looking for missing boy, 9

Brooklyn Park police were looking Thursday night for a 9-year-old boy who answers to the name of Joelle.

According to a 7:40 p.m. posting on X (formerly Twitter), Joelle is Black, stands 4-foot to 4-foot-6, weighs 70 to 80 lbs., and is non-verbal and autistic. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and brown shorts, and it was unknown whether he was wearing shoes.

He went missing from the 7600 block of Fairfield Road, not far from the Mississippi River in the southeastern area of Brooklyn Park.

Police asked that anyone seeing Joelle to call 911.