Brooklyn Park police find young child and seek tips on his family’s whereabouts
Do you know this child?
Brooklyn Park Police are searching for the parents of a boy they found shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday on the 6900 block of 76th Ave. N.
Officers spoke to many residents in the area, but couldn’t find the child’s family, according to a press alert.
The kid told police his name is Daniel, but he couldn’t say where he lives or who his parents are.
If you have information, please call 911, or text BPPD and your tip to 847411.
