Brooklyn Park strip mall fire likely arson

Authorities say a fire that damaged a strip mall early Monday in Brooklyn Park was believed to have been intentionally set.

A fire alarm about 1:10 a.m. alerted crews to the blaze in the shopping center on the 3200 block of Brookdale Drive. Crews found a sprinkler system was activated in three suites, which helped them extinguish the fire.

There was no structural damage to the building, but three tenants — a salon, clothing store and realty office — had smoke and water damage, said Brooklyn Park Fire Marshal Daniel Krier.

Kelly's Liquors, the mall's largest tenant, was not affected, he said.

Investigators found broken glass windows and doors that had been pried open, signs that led them to believe the fire was arson, Krier said.

It was not immediately clear if the fire was related to unrest in neighboring Brooklyn Center, where some damage to businesses has occurred following the police killing of Daunte Wright.

Krier said investigators will look at camera footage from the damaged businesses. With apartments nearby, he said he's hoping somebody saw something that might lead to any suspects.

Tips or information can be sent through the Minnesota Arson Hotline at 1-800-723-2020.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768