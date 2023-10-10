Brooklyn postal worker robbed at knifepoint delivering mail

A mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service was robbed at knifepoint in Brooklyn, police said Tuesday.

The 26-year-old postal employee was making deliveries on Hendrix St. near Pitkin Ave. in East New York on Sept. 30 when a man approached her just before 3 p.m., cops said.

“Give me the keys,” the crook demanded as he pressed a knife against the victim’s stomach, police said.

After the mail carrier handed over the postal keys, the thief took off.

She was not injured during the robbery.

Police are still looking for the man, who they described as about 5-foot-8 and in his 40s. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

Last year, a postal worker was pistol-whipped during a robbery at a Bronx post office.

The robber made off with $112,000 in cash and 10 boxes of money orders at the Castle Hill Ave. branch.