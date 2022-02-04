Brooklyn robbery suspect shot in gun battle with cops dies

The ex-con shot by cops during a gun battle at a Brooklyn store has died, police said.

Clarence “Choo-Choo” Little, 45, died at Brookdale Hospital, where he was taken on Jan. 4 after he was shot in the neck as he fought with and tried to shoot two officers inside a Dollar Tree on Rockaway Parkway in Canarsie, police said.

Little, also known as Clarence Gotti, showed up at the store wearing a long wig and white hoodie and grabbed money from the register, cops said.

Store workers recognized Little from when he stole cash from a register two days prior and called 911, authorities said.

Cops arrived as Little was leaving. He grappling with officers and at least twice bullets were fired before he was shot, police said.

Little was conditionally released by the state Board of Parole in May 2019 after serving prison time for selling drugs, according to state records. Before that, he served more than six years, ending in January 2008, for a gun conviction.