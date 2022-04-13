Subway attack shocks Sunset Park, a hub for working-class immigrants: 'Nothing like this happens here'

NEW YORK — When Rosario Moreno got off the Sunset Park station at 7 a.m. to go to the laundromat where she’s worked for 11 years on Tuesday, it was like any other morning.

Moreno, 57, described the area as quiet until Tuesday, when multiple people were shot and several "undetonated devices" were found at the subway station.

“Nothing like this happens here,” said Moreno, who lived in the diverse, working-class neighborhood for 17 years before moving to Bensonhurst recently. She is originally from Mexico. “I feel lost and scared."

Residents of the Brooklyn neighborhood expressed shock and sadness Tuesday after learning news of the attack. The Sunset Park subway station, where the shooting happened, is a transit hub for predominantly immigrant, low-income neighborhoods commuting into Manhattan.

Investigators on Tuesday surrounded the station at 36th Street and 4th Avenue and advised residents to avoid the area as they searched for the gas-mask wearing gunman. At least 10 people were shot and at least 19 others were taken to local hospitals for injuries ranging from smoke inhalation to shrapnel wounds.

Rosario Moreno, 57, says she’s feeling lost after a shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood.

Meanwhile, Ilsel Garcia, 27, watched as helicopters idled above a nearby park from her corner store, Tortilleria La Malinche. She said the community is tight-knit, made of many families moving from the same towns in their home countries like Mexico, Puerto Rico, or other parts of Latin America.

“Un día más,” she said, which means "one more day" in Spanish. She ushered in customers in front of her store, where fruits and vegetables stretched onto the street underneath a deep blue awning. “They’re just thankful for another day.”

If Cesar Zuñiga and his family hadn't been out of town Tuesday, he told USA TODAY that his son likely would've been at the station on his way to school at the time of the shooting. Zuñiga, who has lived in the neighborhood since 2009, said he was "horrified" when he first got a call about the shooting.

"Everyone is just kind of in a state of shock, honestly, and just really concerned to make sure that folks are accounted for," said Zuñiga, chairperson of Brooklyn Community Board 7.

The Sunset Park neighborhood

Sunset Park is filled with bodegas, small businesses and warehouses. Business signs in Chinese, Spanish and English dot the landscape.

The working-class neighborhood was once predominantly home to Scandinavian immigrants until people from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic began arriving prior to 1970 followed later by Mexicans and more Central Americans.

Chinese immigrants looking to settle and start businesses outside of the city's crowded Chinatown began settling in the area during the late 1980s. They often told newcomers from China taking the trains from Manhattan to get out at the "blue sky stop," a reference to Sunset Park, where the subway lines emerged from tunnels into the open air.

Residents, including Zuñiga, say the area around the 36th Street Station is family-friendly and is now comprised mostly of Latino and Asian residents. In 2019, more than 130,000 people lived in the area; nearly 35% of the population was Asian and another 35% identify as Hispanic, according to the latest demographic data available from the American Community Survey.

The median household income was slightly lower than the citywide average, while the poverty rate was slightly higher. The neighborhood is one of 17 that is gentrifying, according to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

There are several schools within a few blocks of the station, including a high school just feet away. The commercial and manufacturing hub of Industry City, as well as the Brooklyn Nets training center, are down the street. Nearby, the Green-Wood Cemetery, a National Historic Landmark, is a popular destination for views of lower Manhattan.

“Overall, it’s a good community,” said Ryan Morales, a 17-year-old student who lives in Sunset Park and was walking his Golden Retriever puppy, Lio, on Tuesday. “There’s always people that are willing to help you.”

Ryan Morales, 17, took his Golden Retriever puppy, Lio, on a walk in Sunset Park after the New York City subway shooting earlier in the morning of April 12, 2022.

'A real conversation about public safety'

The shooting comes as crime in the city's sprawling subway system has ticked up in recent months. Transit crime was 68% higher in 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, NYPD statistics show. The subways have been a particular focus of Mayor Eric Adams, who released a safety plan earlier this year to lower crime.

The neighborhood's Asian community, in particular, has felt the brunt of violent crime during the pandemic leading many to feel unsafe, Zuñiga said, adding that the area hasn't experienced high-profile incidents of violence on public transit, like the recent death of Michelle Go.

Still, he said the community needs to "have a real conversation about public safety."

Pedestrians walk in the Sunset Park section of Brooklyn, April 12, 2022. After a gunman shot ten people on a subway car at a subway stop in the neighborhood during the morning rush hour, normal activity resumed by the afternoon.

John Chiu, who works in sales at Grand Kitchen Design just around the corner from the Sunset Park subway station, said he knows many people who have stopped riding the subway all together because of the rise in crimes against Asians.

“There is a sense of unease all around," he said.

Although community leaders are focused on getting more information about the attack, Zuñiga said he expects there will be an event to honor the victims soon.

"We are gonna come together as a community, to show our resilience, to show our support for the victims," he said. "I have no doubt that we're going to do that."

Others in the community, like Moreno, are dealing with more immediate needs. With the subway closed, she'll need to find a way back home.

Tuesday evening, she planned to walk down to 5th Avenue to catch a bus. She said she will not be taking the subway for at least a week.

Contributing: Ryan W. Miller, Kevin McCoy, Kevin Johnson, Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy and Gabriela Miranda, USA TODAY; Mary Chao 趙 慶 華, Bergen Record; The Associated Press

Tasy Hernandez works at Fenix Deli and Grocery on Fourth Ave. in the Sunset Park section of Brooklyn April 12, 2022. The grocery store is two blocks from the subway station where ten people were shot during the morning rush hour.

