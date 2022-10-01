Brooklyn subway feud ends in fatal stabbing; suspect flees L train in East New York

An argument aboard a Brooklyn subway train turned deadly on Friday when one of the straphangers involved slashed the other, police said.

The victim, 43, got into the dispute aboard a Canarsie-bound L train around 8:50 p.m.

During the clash, the suspect pulled out a sharp object and slashed the victim once in the neck, said police.

Police were not sure what kind of sharp object was used in the crime.

Medics rushed the victim to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His killer, described by cops as 5-foot-9, with gold teeth and wearing a gray sweatshirt, fled the Atlantic Ave. subway station in East New York on foot and remained on the loose late Friday.

The investigation is still ongoing.