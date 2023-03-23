Brooklyn subway rider assaulted by teen girls waving boxcutter after asking them to stop smoking on train

A Brooklyn subway rider was assaulted by two boxcutter-waving teen girls after asking the stoners to stop smoking marijuana on the train, police said Thursday.

Before his attackers got away, the 45-year-old victim was able to use his cellphone to snap pictures of them — and even recorded video of one flashing him the peace sign.

Cops released that footage Thursday and are asking the public’s help identifying and tracking down the suspects.

The victim approached the girls on an A train and asked them to put out their cigarettes about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday. Outraged, one of the teens whipped out a boxcutter and the victim was hit in the back of the head with an unknown object.

When the train pulled into the next stop, the Nostrand Ave. station in Bedford-Stuyvesant, the smokers ran off, police said.

The victim, cut in the back of the head, declined medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

The incident came three days after a Manhattan man, a former Mr. Universe competitor and bodyguard for singer/actress Jennifer Lopez, was pepper-sprayed in the face by a pot-smoking teen girl on the 12th floor of his Chelsea NYCHA building.

Willie Gonzalez, 70, was attacked Monday afternoon after confronting three trespassing youths smoking marijuana. He declined medical treatment as well when an ambulance arrived.

“Kids need knowledge and therapy,” an exasperated Gonzalez told the Daily News. “Understanding, respect for others. The law is the law.”