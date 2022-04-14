Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James must stay locked up pending trial, feds write

The accused Brooklyn subway shooter must be held behind bars pending trial, federal prosecutors wrote Thursday ahead of his first court appearance, citing the “entirely premeditated attack” on a crowded N train.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Winik described the bloodshed inside the northbound train during Tuesday’s rush hour and noted that suspect Frank James, 62, quickly ditched some of his clothing — including a reflective orange vest and hardhat — to make his escape after exiting the subway car.

“The defendant came to Brooklyn prepared with all of the weapons and tools he needed to carry out the mass attack: A Glock 17 pistol ... a container containing gasoline, a torch and fireworks with explosive power,” she wrote in a detention memo filed in Brooklyn Federal Court.

The hulking James was taken into custody Wednesday on an East Village street shortly after his attempt to surrender ended with his cell phone going dead after dialing the NYPD’s Crimestopper’s line.

Authorities had yet to reveal a motive in the mass shooting where 10 people were shot and another 13 injured before James’ gun jammed. But Winik noted the carnage could have been worse.

“He fired approximately 33 rounds in cold blood at terrified passengers who had nowhere to run and nowhere to hide,” she wrote. “Numerous passengers could have been killed.”

In a series of bizarre and rambling online video rants, James looked into a camera to explain his theory of “sensible violence” and detail his past issues with mental health woes.

In one post quoted in court papers, he ranted that “the message to me is I should have gotten a gun, and just started shooting motherf---ers.”