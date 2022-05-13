Brooklyn subway shooter pleads not guilty to carrying out New York City terrorist attack

Subway Shooting (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Brooklyn subway shooting suspect has pleaded not guilty to carrying out one of the worst terrorist attacks on the New York City transit system, after 10 commuters were shot and more than a dozen more were injured in a terrifying mass shooting last month.

Frank James appeared in court in Brooklyn federal court on Friday where he entered not guilty pleas to two counts of carrying out a terror attack against a mass transit system and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Dressed in khaki prison garb, the 62-year-old responded to District Judge William Kuntz’s questions, telling him that he was “pretty good” when asked how he was doing.

The 62-year-old is accused of carrying out the mass shooting on a subway in the Sunset Park neighbourhood of Brooklyn back on 12 April.

He allegedly donned a gas mask on a packed N train travelling northbound towards Manhattan during the morning rush hour commute and opened a gas canister, to cause the carriage to fill with smoke.

The suspect then opened fire on passengers in the carriage as the train pulled into 36 Street station.

Ten people were shot and around 20 more injured in the horror attack, with all victims miraculously surviving.

A huge manhunt was launched to track down the suspect with Mr James evading capture for around 30 hours.

He was finally arrested the following day in the East Village of Manhattan after he called CrimeStoppers himself and alerted police to his whereabouts.