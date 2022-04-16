Brooklyn subway shooting: Five people to split $50K reward for tips leading to Frank James arrest

Five people who had a hand in the apprehension of a gun-wielding man who shot up a New York City subway train car that injured more than two dozen people will split a $50,000 reward, authorities said Friday.

The New York Police Department, along with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), the Transport Workers Union Local 100, and the New York City Police Foundation contributed to the reward, which was announced hours after Frank James allegedly opened fire on a Manhattan-bound N train in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.

"Thanks to the help of these five good Samaritans, the NYPD was able to do its job and get a dangerous suspect off the streets just hours after his picture was released," Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement.

James, 62, allegedly fired multiple shots on the train, sending commuters running for their lives. At least 29 people were injured, including 10 with gunshot wounds. Five were critically injured, according to authorities.

At the scene, police found a Glock 17, a gas can, a torch, the key to a U-Haul van and bank cards. Investigators later found the van rented by James five miles from the crime scene.

"The public is who we serve, but they are also often our best partner," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. "We appreciate all of those who responded to our call for information to locate this suspect, including all those whose tips did not pan out. We urged the public to join us in this effort to find this suspect and New Yorkers stepped up."

James was arrested Wednesday following a 30-hour manhunt. Law enforcement sources told Fox News he called the police himself while in Manhattan's East Village.

Officials have not identified the good Samaritans but some have spoken with the media.

Zak Dahhan, 21, previously told Fox News he was performing maintenance on a store camera when he spotted James with a bag over his shoulder. He said he alerted police before James was taken into custody.

James faces a federal terrorism charge.