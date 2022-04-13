Brooklyn subway shooting: Gunman at large, person of interest named

Nearly two dozen people were injured when a gunman, wearing a gas mask and a construction vest, set off a smoke canister and opened fire on a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, authorities said.

New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell confirmed that 10 people suffered gunshot wounds, and 13 other people were injured during the chaos. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, she said.

“We are truly fortunate that this was not significantly worse than it is,” Sewell said.

The gunman fired a 9mm handgun at least 33 times, James Essig, NYPD chief of detectives, said during a Tuesday evening news conference.

Essig identified a person linked to a credit card used to rent a U-Haul van that police believe is tied to the shooting. Frank R. James, 62, has addresses in both Philadelphia, where the U-Haul was rented, and Wisconsin. Essig referred to James as a person of interest, but said police do not have a suspect in custody.

Officials in Massachusetts say there is no credible threat to the state, but they remain vigilant as the Boston Marathon approaches.

MBTA Transit Police said Tuesday they are tweaking their plans as they learn more from New York. That includes putting extra officers on trains and in stations. Boston Police are doing the same along the finish line.

Transit Police reassured passengers on the MBTA that they were not in danger.

“At this time, there is no evidence, credible or otherwise, to suggest the MBTA system is a potential target,” according to a statement from Transit Police.

