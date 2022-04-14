Brooklyn Subway Shooting Shocks City | NYC Week In Review
NEW YORK CITY — Here's a roundup of the top headlines from Patch from around New York City this week.
Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect: What To Know About Frank James
In hours of online rants, a man who appears to be Frank James spewed bigoted views and spoke about subway violence.
Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin Arrested Over Bribery Accusations, Resigns
Update: Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday afternoon that she accepted Benjamin's resignation.
NYC Schools Gifted And Talented Program To Expand Citywide, Mayor Says
"We are giving every child in every ZIP Code the chance that has been denied to them, " the mayor said about the once-threatened program.
17 Hurt In Brooklyn Subway After Man In Gas Mask Opens Fire
Police are looking for a man in a gas mask and a construction vest seen fleeing the 36th Street station Tuesday morning.
Brooklyn Subway Shooting Update: James Stockpiled Ammunition, Feds Say
The latest details about Frank James' capture, the federal terror charge he is facing and what he did before the Brooklyn subway attack.
Arrested: Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Caught In East Village
Frank James, 62, faces a federal terror charge in the mass transit attack, officials said.
'I Kept My Eyes Open': Commuters Return To Sunset Park Subway Station
A wary scene unfolded in 36th Street station the morning after a still-at-large gunman shot 10 people Tuesday.
Blossoming Cherry Trees Axed In NYC Climate Change Project
"It's beyond ironic, " said project opponent Harriet Hirshorn. "Why are you cutting down trees in the name of climate change?
NYC COVID Cases Nearly Triple In Past Month, Data Shows
More than 2, 000 new COVID-19 cases a day were detected in the city this weekend, including Mayor Eric Adams — a high not reached in weeks.
Adams Enjoys Busy Unmasked Weekend Before Testing Positive For COVID
Mayor Eric Adams' busy weekend included shaking hands with Robert De Niro, chatting at Yankee Stadium and lunching with college kids.
