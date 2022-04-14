Brooklyn Subway Shooting Shocks City | NYC Week In Review

NEW YORK CITY — Here's a roundup of the top headlines from Patch from around New York City this week.

In hours of online rants, a man who appears to be Frank James spewed bigoted views and spoke about subway violence.

Update: Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday afternoon that she accepted Benjamin's resignation.

"We are giving every child in every ZIP Code the chance that has been denied to them, " the mayor said about the once-threatened program.

Police are looking for a man in a gas mask and a construction vest seen fleeing the 36th Street station Tuesday morning.

The latest details about Frank James' capture, the federal terror charge he is facing and what he did before the Brooklyn subway attack.

Frank James, 62, faces a federal terror charge in the mass transit attack, officials said.

A wary scene unfolded in 36th Street station the morning after a still-at-large gunman shot 10 people Tuesday.

"It's beyond ironic, " said project opponent Harriet Hirshorn. "Why are you cutting down trees in the name of climate change?

More than 2, 000 new COVID-19 cases a day were detected in the city this weekend, including Mayor Eric Adams — a high not reached in weeks.

Mayor Eric Adams' busy weekend included shaking hands with Robert De Niro, chatting at Yankee Stadium and lunching with college kids.

