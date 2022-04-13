Brooklyn subway shooting suspect arrested, one day after opening fire on train car filled with riders

NEW YORK — The suspect wanted for the shooting spree inside a jam-packed Brooklyn subway car was arrested Wednesday on an East Village street, ending a massive manhunt for the gunman who blasted 10 innocent straphangers just one day earlier, the NYPD announced.

Frank R. James was taken into custody without incident on a federal warrant for allegedly committing a terrorist act on mass transit and faces a Thursday hearing in Brooklyn Federal Court for the terrifying attack aboard a train filled with rush-hour commuters.

The 61-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the Tuesday assault after a Syrian immigrant working in the East Village recognized the wanted man wandering nearby and flagged down a passing police car.

The suspect was quickly apprehended and led away in handcuffs, wearing a blue shirt and sweatpants as the city breathed a collective sigh of relief.

James faces a sentence of life imprisonment if convicted in the subterranean attack where he allegedly donned a gas mask, set off a smoke bomb and opened fire with a two-word warning: “Start running.”

“My fellow New Yorkers, we got him,” Mayor Eric Adams said. “We want to protect the people of this city and protect those who believe they can bring terror to everyday New Yorkers. Thirty-three shots, but less than 30 hours later we’re able to say we got him.”

James disappeared Tuesday after firing nearly three dozen bullets inside a northbound N train at around 8:30 a.m., with 10 riders shot and 13 more injured as the subway rolled beneath Brooklyn.

“James is accused of using a weapon to attempt to kill dozens of people,” FBI Agent Jorge Alvarez wrote in a federal complaint, nothing that authorities also executed a search warrant on James' Philadelphia storage unit.

James was identified from surveillance video exiting the 25th Street subway stop after the shooting that left his fellow riders running for their lives or lying on the subway platform, the criminal complaint said.

Hailed as the hero of the day was security camera company worker Zack Dahhan, 21, of Union City, New Jersey, whose quick actions and keen eye landed James in custody shortly after he exited a nearby McDonald’s.

“At first I was so scared,” he almost shouted afterward, still amped up from the encounter. “I saw him walking on the street. I thought ‘This is the guy!’ I’d seen his picture. I saw the car, the police coming, and I said 'This is the guy!’”

Authorities had offered a reward of up to $50,000 for info leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect. The oft-arrested defendant answered no questions as he shuffled to a waiting police car from the 9th Precinct, then appeared to grimace as he awkwardly tried to climb inside with his hands cuffed behind his back.

A 10-page federal court filing alleged the gunman tried to scratch away the serial number on the legally purchased Glock 17 weapon used in the assault, and left behind a bag that contained “black powder-filled explosives” inside the train.

Two hours before the assault in Brooklyn, James was seen on video wearing a hard hat and orange work vest as he walked two blocks away from a stop on the N line, the court papers said.

“We used every resource at our disposal to gather and process significant evidence that directly links Mr. James to the shooting,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. “We were able to shrink his world quickly. There was nowhere left for him to run.”

Catherine Garcia, 34, of Bay Ridge, was on the train when the shooting started and cheered news of the arrest.

“I’m happy that he’s alive, that he didn’t kill himself like the cowards do when they do something like this,” she said. “I’m happy they caught him. I want him to know I went to work today ... He’s not going to take away my sense as a true New Yorker.”

The suspect, after leaving the carnage in the station, escaped by boarding a city bus to the Park Slope subway station, arriving there at 9:18 a.m., police said.

The arrest came shortly after the NYPD released new images of the suspected subway shooter as the citywide search continued. Adams said earlier that James was officially a suspect in the horrifying attack where a smoke bomb was detonated before the gunman opened fire inside the cramped car.

Smartphones around the city blared with alerts urging New Yorkers to contact authorities with any information about the suspect, and police made good on Adams’ vow that he would be apprehended.

“There was a clear desire to create terror,” Adams said during a morning appearance on WNYC. “When you bring a smoke bomb, when you bring an automatic weapon, wear a gas mask, in a very methodical way injure and attempt to harm innocent New Yorkers — that is terror. We’re going to call it as we see it.”

The motive behind the shooting spree remained unclear. A police source said it was a miracle that no one was killed, and investigators recovered 33 9 mm shell casings from inside the subway car.

NYU-Langone Hospital-Brooklyn treated 21 of the train victims for smoke inhalation and gunshot wounds, with 16 released by Wednesday morning and the remaining five listed in stable condition. Two of the shooting victims were still at Maimonides Hospital, where three other straphangers were treated and released.

Authorities believe the shooter acted alone when he went on the bloody rampage that sent terrified train riders sprinting for safety as smoke billowed from the subway car.

James has a criminal record in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Wisconsin, according to police sources, and was living inside a rented U-Haul van on a Brooklyn street in the days before his bloody rampage. Authorities said he also had nine prior New York arrests between 1992-98, four for possession of burglar’s tools.

Cops recovered a portable heater, clothing and other items inside the vehicle with Arizona plates.

The suspect also left behind a collection of online ramblings, including a YouTube video titled “Sensible Violence.” In another video, the suspect says he was diagnosed with a mental illness and treated in the Bronx during the 1970s.

