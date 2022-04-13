Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank R. James called police on himself, officials say
Frank James was arrested in Manhattan's East Village after police say he called them to come and pick him up at a nearby McDonald's.
New York City officials update details in the arrest of Frank James.
Authorities said 62-year-old Frank R. James was spotted by bystanders in the area of St. Marks Place and First Avenue in the East Village Wednesday.
Brooklyn shooting suspect Frank James faces a federal terrorism charge but has no ties to terror organizations, police say. Here's what that means.
