Brooklyn suspect nabbed for Kings Plaza Shopping Center knockout sucker-punch to stranger

A coward caught on camera landing an unprovoked roundhouse sucker-punch on an unsuspecting stranger inside Brooklyn’s King Plaza Shopping Center earlier this month has been arrested, police said Sunday.

Jaheim David, 21, of Coney Island, was charged with assault for the brutal blow he is accused of landing on the cheek of a 36-year-old man waiting in line with his back to him about 6 p.m. August 20.

David is allegedly the man seen in surveillance footage approaching the victim from behind, crouching down, planting his left foot and springing forward, swinging his right fist around in a savage wallop.

The victim fell face first onto the linoleum floor, laying motionless as his cellphone skittered across the floor.

The attacker retreated to a bank of elevators only to circle back with his fist still balled to survey the damage before making his getaway, the video shows.

A woman picked up the victim’s cellphone and placed it about two feet from him but nobody immediately came to his aid.

The victim was treated and released from Brookdale University Hospital.

An additional mall security video shows David, with his black shorts riding about midthigh, pushing up the security arm at the parking garage next to the mall to allow his driver to leave the lot without paying.

David’s arraignment was pending in Brooklyn Criminal Court Sunday.