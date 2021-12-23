Brooklyn teacher accused of kissing, grabbing waist of high schooler

A Brooklyn high school teacher is accused of kissing a student on the lips and grabbed her waist as part of a four-year harassment campaign, police sources said.

Steven Perez, 31, was charged Thursday with acting in a manner injurious to a child and harassment, said police.

The alleged abuse occurred at Fort Hamilton High School in Bay Ridge from 2017 to this past June, said police sources.

The victim, now 19 and no longer a student, went to police with her allegations Thursday, sources said.

Perez kissed the teen when she was just 15, and in another incident he grabbed the teen’s waist and touched her stomach and thighs, the victim alleged, according to sources.

“Immediately following these allegations, this individual was reassigned from the school while we follow the necessary procedures to terminate,” Department of Education press secretary Katie O’Hanlon said.

Perez was to be arraigned in Brooklyn Criminal Court.