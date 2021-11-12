Brooklyn teacher arrested for kissing 13-year-old student: NYPD

A Brooklyn special education teacher was busted Friday morning when a school official saw him kissing one of his students, a 13-year-old boy, police said.

Michael D’Anna, 41, was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child and with sexual abuse.

Police said D’Anna was seen kissing the student in a lab inside PS/IS 30 in Bay Ridge.

The school immediately called the NYPD.

D’Anna, a tenured teacher, has been working in the city Education Department since 2009 and at P.S./I.S. 30 since 2013, according to DOE sources.

After his arrest, a police source said, D’Anna called his girlfriend, identified on his smartphone as “Baby.”

He was reassigned to an administrative office where he’ll have no contact with children while the investigations proceed, DOE officials said. The agency will start the process of terminating D’Anna if he is indicted.

“The school immediately reported this deeply concerning allegation, and this individual has been removed from the school while we follow the necessary steps to pursue termination,” said DOE spokeswoman Katie O’Hanlon. “The safety of our students is our top priority and we are cooperating fully with the police department to assist with the investigation.”