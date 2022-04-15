Brooklyn teen boy charged with hate crime for assault on transgender 15-year-old who he mocked on Snapchat

A 17-year-old boy was charged with assault as a hate crime for attacking a transgender female teen in Brooklyn after mocking her on Snapchat, police said Friday.

The 15-year-old victim was punched in the face in the afternoon on Jan. 18 during a confrontation on Pennsylvania Ave. in East New York, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the victim knows the suspect, but police said they learned during the investigation that he had in a Snapchat chatroom posted hateful remarks about transgendered people.

The suspect was arrested Thursday. His name was not released because he is a minor.