NYC teen stabbed to death by cousin inside grandmother’s apartment building during argument over money

A Brooklyn teen was stabbed to death by his cousin inside their grandmother’s apartment building during an argument over money, police said Thursday.

Jahmer Wilson-Freeman, 18, was stabbed in the chest about 7:55 a.m. Wednesday inside the building on Troy Ave. near Dean St. in Crown Heights, cops said. Medics rushed him to Interfaith Medical Center but he could not be saved.

The quarrel started inside the apartment where the grandmother lives. The stabbing happened when the cousins’ fight spilled into the hallway. The grandmother was home at the time of the incident, police said.

The victim’s cousin, also 18, was taken into custody with charges pending.

Wilson-Freeman lived in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, according to cops.