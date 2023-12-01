Brooklyn teen struck down by fatal gunshot to the head: NYPD

A 17-year-old shot in the head in Brooklyn has died, police said Friday.

The victim was struck by a bullet Sunday at 3:30 p.m. near the elevated 3 train line at Chester St. and Livonia Ave. in Brownsville, police said.

The teen was rushed by medics to Brookdale University Hospital, where he died Monday night.

It was not clear why the NYPD did not release information about the murder until Friday.

There was no immediate arrest and the victim’s name has not yet been released.